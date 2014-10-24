ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grimace
  • Leafly flower of Grimace

Indica

Grimace

Grimace

Grimace is a mostly indica strain that brings to mind a large, conic purple character, one of the many off-putting mascots representing a well-known fast food hamburger franchise. The connection makes sense the moment you see the bulbous purple-hued buds produced by Grimace plants. Little is known about where this mysterious phenotype came from, but indica genetics are evident in Grimace's sedating, mellow effects.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

95 reported effects from 43 people

    Reviews

    63

    Show all

    Avatar for Rain_Man
    Member since 2012
    Powerful body-high, usually get couch locked. Really good for listening to music. Dense purple nuggets that are moist with resin and the smell is out of this world. Only downside is that it only lasts a short time, peaking at around 30 minutes in.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricSleepy
    Avatar for Chibby71
    Member since 2016
    A nice mellow bud. If you're stressed this one is for you!
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    Relaxed
    Avatar for ChubbyCheddah
    Member since 2014
    Very tasty. Light purple buds with a mellow head high. Perfect for vibing to some revolutionary Raggae music or just chillin with friends. I got mines from the PDA lounge in Downtown Seattle.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
    Avatar for 1gotgoodz
    Member since 2014
    Hints of green and purple are masked by this trichome covered medicine. Great for the advanced smoker. It tastes of a sweet citrus that I am unfamiliar with like hints of orange and lemon but smoothed over with a lingering musk of the two fruits.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
    Avatar for Dryland2012
    Member since 2015
    I loved the beautiful black-purple hue to the buds on this batch of Grimace OG! It was a very quick-acting head high, with thick smoke that filled the bong. The taste was pretty harsh upon first hit, but as soon as you exhale, you get a very pleasant grape flavor--it's like candy! Effects include gi...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticGigglyHappy
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of GrimaceUser uploaded image of GrimaceUser uploaded image of GrimaceUser uploaded image of GrimaceUser uploaded image of GrimaceUser uploaded image of GrimaceUser uploaded image of Grimace
    more
    photos
    New Strains Alert: Blue Heron, Haze Heaven, Grimace, Garlic Bud, and Nurse Jackie
    New Strains Alert: Blue Heron, Haze Heaven, Grimace, Garlic Bud, and Nurse Jackie