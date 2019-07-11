ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Acobb44
Member since 2019
Very wonderful cerebral high that allows for functioning. A definite wake up strain, use when you aren't trying to be sedated.
Talkative
Avatar for Pinkshoesliz
Member since 2019
My oh my. First time smoking guava cake and it left me way more high that I intended. It made my eyelids very heavy. I smoke indica anytime of the day but I will save this specifically for bed time. I also felt very calm and giggly which was fun!
GigglyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for liveandletliver
Member since 2014
By Gold Leaf. Beautiful to look at. Has a sweet guava taste. Tingly is a good description. Heady. Happy and relaxed, and kinda functional. Kinda not really.
GigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Certifieddragons
Member since 2019
looks spectacular
Avatar for SlurpyG
Member since 2019
Great strain although it makes me a little dizzy. It’s straight 🔥 great for getting work done while baked
Avatar for bakedziti3
Member since 2017
I really like this one. It hit me hard but I am still functioning ... it’s great for chores and organizing...lol... I am pleasantly surprised!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Tydtb404
Member since 2018
Excellent Flavor Very Cake Like Taste Like A Sweet Cream Taste Definitely could never get tired of its flavor this is some major fire 🔥 smoke
