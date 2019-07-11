Bred by Seed Junky, Guava Cake backcrosses a Gold Leaf pheno of Wedding Cake F2. The result is an indica with an earthy sweet aroma and tropical fruit flavors.
Find Guava Cake near you
Hang tight. We're looking for Guava Cake nearby.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Bred by Seed Junky, Guava Cake backcrosses a Gold Leaf pheno of Wedding Cake F2. The result is an indica with an earthy sweet aroma and tropical fruit flavors.
Hang tight. We're looking for Guava Cake nearby.