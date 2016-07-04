Getting its name from the classic bubble gum flavor, Gumbo is a perfect medicine for the evenings and has a smooth taste and finish. Gumbo is great for treatment of muscle spasms, sleeplessness, helpful with overall pain management as well as serving as an appetite stimulant.
Effects
