  Gumbo
Indica

Gumbo

Gumbo

Getting its name from the classic bubble gum flavor, Gumbo is a perfect medicine for the evenings and has a smooth taste and finish. Gumbo is great for treatment of muscle spasms, sleeplessness, helpful with overall pain management as well as serving as an appetite stimulant.

    Avatar for rubiconbill
    Member since 2012
    Gumbo is my favorite night time strain. It tastes AMAZING and leaves me totally relaxed. It is a great pain management strain and very good for sleep. My only problem with this strain is it makes me want to consume mass quantities of junk food!
    Sleepy
    Avatar for HungrymaN
    Member since 2013
    Bought a quarter of this and still enjoying it, a little goes a long way. Nice and strong strain, definitely best to use this when you're done for the day. Will keep you relaxed in place with a light couch lock. Great vaporized, high kicks in within a minute and comes in waves of happiness and warmt...
    ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
    Avatar for steelcrazy
    Member since 2012
    Great strain. One of my favorites. I don't know who is saying that paranoia and anxiety are side effects, because I'm usually asleep within 20 minutes of smoking this.
    HungrySleepy
    Avatar for bonzaisuperstar
    Member since 2014
    This is a great non heady Indica. Really low THC levels at a little over 6% but the CBD count is over 20%. This accounts for the heavy body high and relaxation which make this a great medicinal bud. Gives that "narcotic effect" people talk about when referring to strains as this is predominately ...
    HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Avatar for AndreaN
    Member since 2016
    This is from Silver Sage Wellness - THCA- 20.8 CBD- n/t Got some big firm nugs, but I think it's a bit dryer than it should be ..... I absolutely hate That they package good medical flower in these stupid ziplock Baggie type things - WISH everyone in NV packaged like Polaris, & GLP 😬 Anyhow -...
    CreativeHappyRelaxed
    Lineage

    Strain
    Gumbo
    Strain child
    Bio-Jesus
    child

