Tangerine Haze and Gupta Kush come together in this outstanding hybrid by Colorado Seed Inc. With sweet and stimulating effects brought forward by Tang’s NYC Diesel x G13 Haze parentage and a yield and potency boost from Gupta Kush, Gupta Haze is mentally clarifying with a generous body buzz. Expect plants with an average THC content of no less than 21% that finishes is about 10 weeks.
Reviews
5
Find Gupta Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gupta Haze nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Gupta Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Gupta Haze nearby.