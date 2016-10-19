ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
5 5 reviews

Gupta Haze

Tangerine Haze and Gupta Kush come together in this outstanding hybrid by Colorado Seed Inc. With sweet and stimulating effects brought forward by Tang’s NYC Diesel x G13 Haze parentage and a yield and potency boost from Gupta Kush, Gupta Haze is mentally clarifying with a generous body buzz. Expect plants with an average THC content of no less than 21% that finishes is about 10 weeks.  

Lineage

First strain parent
Gupta Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tangerine Haze
parent
Strain
