Guptilla reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guptilla.

Reviews

18

Avatar for senecaaa
Member since 2019
it's one of my favorites
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedSleepy
Avatar for CelesteChance
Member since 2017
amazing end of day on a Friday, relaxing the week away with a amazing mixture of Pepper and berries balanced. and no hangover
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for arsanche12
Member since 2016
this is a super strong indica. I really only like it for falling asleep cuz that's exactly what it makes me do. I cant smoke it if I have plans to do something cuz I'll get too tired.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for zztopo
Member since 2014
Whoah. Been hitting the herb for 42 years now, and this strain stands out for me. A nice long pleasant stone that leaves you with a shit-eating grin for at least 2 euphoric hours. A happy high for sure that is also very relaxing. NO paranoia for sure. No doubt a good old fashioned STONED effect...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Guptilla
Avatar for wiscogas
Member since 2018
the strains is great for sleep and anxiety I love the euphoria the only thing is I didn't think was great was the taste it smells like grapes but tastes like pepper it burned clean and was smooth asf the high was great too lasted about 1 to 2 hrs which is pretty decent
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Sugarbush811
Member since 2018
The best strain for anxiety. No feeling of panic or loss of control whatsoever. (I tend to get panicky on sativas and don't like some indicas because of how sedating they are). I have tried many strains- preferring indicas and this is my favorite. Seriously love this strain. It's so relaxing and hea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Evodio30h3
Member since 2018
Love the smooth relaxing euphoric feeling 1st the smoking this . Flavor is great#guptilla
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Dopeswagg.69
Member since 2018
This is Amazing if you Stress a lot !
Read full review
Reported
feelings