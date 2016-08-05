Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Whoah. Been hitting the herb for 42 years now, and this strain stands out for me. A nice long pleasant stone that leaves you with a shit-eating grin for at least 2 euphoric hours. A happy high for sure that is also very relaxing. NO paranoia for sure. No doubt a good old fashioned STONED effect...
the strains is great for sleep and anxiety I love the euphoria the only thing is I didn't think was great was the taste it smells like grapes but tastes like pepper it burned clean and was smooth asf the high was great too lasted about 1 to 2 hrs which is pretty decent
The best strain for anxiety. No feeling of panic or loss of control whatsoever. (I tend to get panicky on sativas and don't like some indicas because of how sedating they are). I have tried many strains- preferring indicas and this is my favorite. Seriously love this strain. It's so relaxing and hea...