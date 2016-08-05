ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Guptilla is a potent indica-dominant cross bred by Colorado Seed Inc. With the glittering trichome laden foliage of Gorilla Glue #4 intermixed with the “Dr. of Dankness” Gupta Kush, this strain raises kushy, full-bodied indica effects to a level that few have the privilege of enjoying. Anticipate pungent floral and earthy overtones with pronounced cerebral headiness that is anchored to the earth by the physical weight this strain places on the limbs. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as its effects are very sedating.  

 

Avatar for gelbguy11
Member since 2016
bold flavors. its gassy, if you can mix grape, orange and lemon into one word its called guptilla. gives a deep long lasting high. relaxes everything without making you sleepy. dont get me wrong smoke this b4 bed and you might stay in la la land for longer than you want. even had to get some seeds ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for zztopo
Member since 2014
Whoah. Been hitting the herb for 42 years now, and this strain stands out for me. A nice long pleasant stone that leaves you with a shit-eating grin for at least 2 euphoric hours. A happy high for sure that is also very relaxing. NO paranoia for sure. No doubt a good old fashioned STONED effect...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Sugarbush811
Member since 2018
The best strain for anxiety. No feeling of panic or loss of control whatsoever. (I tend to get panicky on sativas and don't like some indicas because of how sedating they are). I have tried many strains- preferring indicas and this is my favorite. Seriously love this strain. It's so relaxing and hea...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MatterOfFact
Member since 2018
I recently saw this at Organic Alternatives in Fort Collins and gave it a try because of it's unique flavor and genetics. I couldn't have been more satisfied. The flavor could be confused for it's parent, Gorilla Glue, if not for the powerful peppery flavor, which is delightful. The smoke is quite...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for BDover211
Member since 2017
Im reviewing the sugar wax concentrate of this strain in a Dr. Dabber Aurora, quartz atomizer, heat setting green (lowest). Right away the flavor comes on a little fruity with big big back of throat sticky turbine residue. Surprisingly, for me, the high takes a bit to come on, but when it hits, and ...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Gupta Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Guptilla

