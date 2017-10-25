ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hades OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hades OG.

Avatar for SPKsinatra
Member since 2020
I'm smoking it right now..good mellow feeling
Avatar for Upstylo
Member since 2019
Yupppp this one is up there wit PR OG or royality its self King Louis... So needless to say its one of the best phenos yet
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HazyAnalyze
Member since 2018
First off! I had to remake my password to sign in so I can make this review. I’m a veteran smoker and this strain knocked me on my ASS! I smoke heavy indicas daily it’s my favorite choice.. and so I thought oh I’ll totally be functional on this. Literally as it started to hit.. I just sunk into the ...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Jaxxology
Member since 2018
this strain fucked me up.... I only had three hours of my joint... considering my tolerance ehad been going up again and I had the craziest experience where I deadass left the matrix. nothing made sense nothing mattered all that made sense was love. I could also see n feel my brain. wild wild wild t...
TinglyUplifted
Avatar for JediJaime
Member since 2019
This sinful strain just knocked my anxiety out ! Feels like I could sleep if I put my phone down. Lol Definitely a heavy head change.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for ElleRose
Member since 2019
Absolutely beautiful dense nugs. One of my favorites to smoke after I broke my leg! Made me pass out.
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Swede
Member since 2015
This is a strong hitter. Wait about 10 minutes before looking for more to load, this strain will creep up on you and smack you in the head. it's like a wave that never stops or gives you a chance to wonder if this is as strong as it gets. Hades OG will work its way to the body, but not after it went...
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for JimmyEarly
Member since 2018
This strain is all it claims to be and then some!!!! The taste and aroma are superb as well as the overall effects!!!!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted