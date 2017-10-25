We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
First off! I had to remake my password to sign in so I can make this review. I’m a veteran smoker and this strain knocked me on my ASS! I smoke heavy indicas daily it’s my favorite choice.. and so I thought oh I’ll totally be functional on this. Literally as it started to hit.. I just sunk into the ...
this strain fucked me up.... I only had three hours of my joint... considering my tolerance ehad been going up again and I had the craziest experience where I deadass left the matrix. nothing made sense nothing mattered all that made sense was love. I could also see n feel my brain. wild wild wild t...
This is a strong hitter. Wait about 10 minutes before looking for more to load, this strain will creep up on you and smack you in the head. it's like a wave that never stops or gives you a chance to wonder if this is as strong as it gets. Hades OG will work its way to the body, but not after it went...