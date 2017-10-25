ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 14 reviews

Hades OG is an indica-dominant collaboration between Dark Heart Nursery’s Fire OG and Humboldt Seed Company’s Humboldt OG. This unique strain was plucked by Dark Heart Nursery during a 2017 phenotype hunt. Hades OG was picked for its “mean” look, expressing serrated fan leaves and dark coloration. It also exhibits a delightful Kush aroma with subtle notes of gas on the finish. Known to offer pain relief, mood elevation, and physical sedation that gets progressively heavier with continued consumption, enjoy Hades OG near the end of the day to maximize its relaxing effects.  

Lineage

Strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
