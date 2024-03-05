Halle Berry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Halle Berry.
Halle Berry strain effects
Halle Berry reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
o........r
March 5, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Picked up a zip of this from Cannavista wellness in Bucahnan grown by Ubaked.. Beautiful color of purple and a pungent smell.. smells like fermented orange juice.. Nice smoke, great middle of the road high.. Relaxed but alert
m........s
March 8, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I’m not what you would call a highly experienced consumer, but I’ve tried my fair amount and this stuff by far is my favorite. Very nice high with a relaxed/happy effect. Also was fabulous as an arousal at least for me. I also have a disability that causes severe chronic pain and this definitely helped detour my mind from that for a bit.
B........2
June 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I just smoked a bowl and am feeling great. Happy and carefree. Very relaxed but not in a couch bound way. It tasted fantastic orangey fruity goodness. It would be worth smoking just for the flavor but the high is just a good. Nice dark purple shades mixed with green and feathered in orange make these buds look great. I’m a big fan.
t........d
July 8, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Just picked up a 3.5 from Area 93 in Eureka, Montana. Very fruity taste with a hint of cream. I've only taken 2 rips, and already feel very relaxed, yet now I want to clean and arrange my living room. Great strain.
l........4
October 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
It’s one of the most delicious strains I have ever tried! So fruity and citrus! Isn’t harsh at all. Also it made my headache go away. I have lupus and it helped my pain a lot !
l........w
October 27, 2024
Energetic
Focused
high hits you pretty quick and sits around the eyes. it's a feel good high, puts you in a good mood. first time smoking and I like it a lot
k........8
October 31, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Smoked this last night very nice! 20.7% THCA which converts to about 18.4% THC content. Fruity flavor nice pre roll I smoked in the bong :) Great Sativa Sominant hybrid 5/5 recommended if you wanna be slumped!
w........6
April 5, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
The first thing that you notice about this strain is the pungent, citrusy orange smell. It’s unlike anything I’ve smoked before. The purple color of the buds is beautiful. A nice relaxing smoke, I believe this one doesn’t have too much THC in it.