Halle Berry
Halle Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Blockberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Halle Berry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Blockhead Buds, the average price of Halle Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Halle Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Halle Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Halle Berry strain effects
Halle Berry strain reviews
o........r
March 5, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
m........s
March 8, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
B........2
June 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed