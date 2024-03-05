stock photo similar to Halle Berry
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Blockberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Halle Berry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Blockhead Buds, the average price of Halle Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Halle Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Halle Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Halle Berry strain effects

Feelings

Talkative

Euphoric

Happy

Halle Berry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Halle Berry strain reviews12

March 5, 2024
Picked up a zip of this from Cannavista wellness in Bucahnan grown by Ubaked.. Beautiful color of purple and a pungent smell.. smells like fermented orange juice.. Nice smoke, great middle of the road high.. Relaxed but alert
March 8, 2024
I’m not what you would call a highly experienced consumer, but I’ve tried my fair amount and this stuff by far is my favorite. Very nice high with a relaxed/happy effect. Also was fabulous as an arousal at least for me. I also have a disability that causes severe chronic pain and this definitely helped detour my mind from that for a bit.
June 18, 2024
I just smoked a bowl and am feeling great. Happy and carefree. Very relaxed but not in a couch bound way. It tasted fantastic orangey fruity goodness. It would be worth smoking just for the flavor but the high is just a good. Nice dark purple shades mixed with green and feathered in orange make these buds look great. I’m a big fan.
Read all reviews

