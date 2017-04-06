ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 23 reviews

Hammerhead

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

Hammerhead

Hammerhead is a pungent indica-dominant strain that develops dense, trichome-coated buds with a small boost of CBD. These physical attributes speak to the strain’s White Rhino and Medicine Man genetics, which also lend Hammerhead effects of sleep-inducing, full-body relaxation. Its buds are dense and deep green with a showing of light amber hairs. Hammerhead exhibits notes of fruit, honey, and pungent dankness, making it as appetizing as it is effective.  

Lineage

First strain parent
Medicine Man
parent
Second strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Strain
Hammerhead

