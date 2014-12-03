Medicine Man delivers potent pain relief and high levels of THC and CBDs, making it a popular recommendation for many medical conditions from headaches and migraines to chronic pain management. Its heritage lies in Brazilian, Indian, and Afghani strains, though Medicine Man is sometimes mistaken to be its close family member, White Rhino. These plants require a little know-how to grow, but when done right they should produce large flowers in 8 to 10 weeks. Medicine Man is a nice strain to look at, with a range of greens and sometimes purples and yellow and red hairs throughout its dense buds. This medicine has a fruity aroma, with just a slight sour note that isn’t quite strong enough to have you reaching for that spoonful of sugar.