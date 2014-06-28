ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Haoma
  • Leafly flower of Haoma

Indica

Haoma

Haoma

A cross between The Purps and Afghani, Haoma is a 70% indica strain with calming, stress-relieving effects. Haoma’s dense, compact buds have a fruity, floral aroma and melt away anxiety, pain, inflammation, and muscle spasms according to many patients. Testament to this strain’s quality are the several trophies Haoma has taken home in both flower and concentrate form. Some Haoma variants are bred to contain a higher level of CBD to help patients needing extra full-body relief. A good strain for novice growers, Haoma is cultivated both outdoors and in with a flowering period of 7 to 8 weeks. 

Reviews

13

Avatar for BC_leaf
Member since 2014
Fabulous medicinal strain. Generally I need to alternate strains to get relief from pain, but this one has worked every time, for months in a row.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Nikond300
Member since 2013
Having MS, this is a great, relaxing daytime use strain for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for eeyamamoto
Member since 2015
I'm pretty high. watching hitchcock movies without sound. my brain slows down. lots of thoughts with no conclusions. impretty sure its a question. its taking me forever to type this review. any how, I'm SUPER Add right now. I can't finish anything, just jumping from on stimuli to the next.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Haoma
Strain child
Haoma Mist
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Haoma