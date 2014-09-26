ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hardcore OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hardcore OG.

Effects

Show all

89 people reported 369 effects
Relaxed 42%
Happy 28%
Euphoric 22%
Sleepy 22%
Focused 15%
Stress 26%
Pain 20%
Depression 15%
Headaches 15%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

113

Avatar for Livenomo
Member since 2020
I was actually surprised at this strain. Last night I got excited to try this out before bed. I usually will purchase strains on their ability to give me that locked down sleep affect. 25 minutes after smoking this I felt a wonderful calm and surprisingly focused. This was actually a bummer for me b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Clout2shmacked
Member since 2020
one joint and i'm cuddled up with my girl and ready to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for w33distheshi
Member since 2020
One of the best strains I’ve ever had. Great euphoric feeling, very talkative and happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for OutlawDMR
Member since 2014
Good evening strain that can also put you to sleep in the right dosage. Not an insomnia killer but helps.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for WillThrashM
Member since 2018
My review got deleted but here’s the summary of what it was before deleted: Heavily Sedative, I’m not gonna use this strain recreationally anymore because I was like a zombie so my fam was sus but I’ll use this when I need some insomnia cure or if I want to numb out
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Saltykelsey
Member since 2019
I think this is my new favorite strain, period. It’s sooooo good. Just a few puffs have me completely relaxed and sleepy and ready to hibernate which is excellent because I have an overactive fight or flight nervous system and it’s really hard for me to hunker down and rest and digest but this shit,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for GodricT420
Member since 2019
If you’re looking for sleep, look no further! I suffer badly from insomnia and this knocks me out almost all night, every night. Tastes your typical OG terps, and the high is very mild head wise but man does it put your body into straight relaxation.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for arich02
Member since 2019
Love this strain! It’s taken me a while to find strains that I am obsessed with and this is TOTALLY one of them! Heavy body high feeling comes in waves for me and at the same time lots of creative thoughts racing through my mind. Love using this one before bed or any time I want to totally relax.
Read full review
Reported
feelings