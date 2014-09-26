We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 42%
Happy 28%
Euphoric 22%
Sleepy 22%
Focused 15%
Stress 26%
Pain 20%
Depression 15%
Headaches 15%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%
Reviews
113
Livenomo
Member since 2020
I was actually surprised at this strain. Last night I got excited to try this out before bed. I usually will purchase strains on their ability to give me that locked down sleep affect. 25 minutes after smoking this I felt a wonderful calm and surprisingly focused. This was actually a bummer for me b...
My review got deleted but here’s the summary of what it was before deleted: Heavily Sedative, I’m not gonna use this strain recreationally anymore because I was like a zombie so my fam was sus but I’ll use this when I need some insomnia cure or if I want to numb out
I think this is my new favorite strain, period. It’s sooooo good. Just a few puffs have me completely relaxed and sleepy and ready to hibernate which is excellent because I have an overactive fight or flight nervous system and it’s really hard for me to hunker down and rest and digest but this shit,...
If you’re looking for sleep, look no further! I suffer badly from insomnia and this knocks me out almost all night, every night. Tastes your typical OG terps, and the high is very mild head wise but man does it put your body into straight relaxation.
Love this strain! It’s taken me a while to find strains that I am obsessed with and this is TOTALLY one of them! Heavy body high feeling comes in waves for me and at the same time lots of creative thoughts racing through my mind. Love using this one before bed or any time I want to totally relax.