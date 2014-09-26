ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 120 reviews

Hardcore OG

aka Hardcore OG Kush

Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

An indica-dominant cross between Big Bud and DJ Short Blueberry, Hardcore OG is a California strain bred with the stalwart cannabis veteran in mind. Its dense, pungent buds produce thick coats of resin that can be extracted for potent (and we mean potent) concentrates. The weight of this sedating indica sinks throughout the body, submerging stress, pain, and other ailments under its crushing THC content.

89 people reported 369 effects
Relaxed 42%
Happy 28%
Euphoric 22%
Sleepy 22%
Focused 15%
Stress 26%
Pain 20%
Depression 15%
Headaches 15%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

120

Avatar for bobbyo415
Member since 2015
Tonight's adventure with a concentrate of Hardcore OG has me completely and amazingly impaired. I saw the flower on sale for insulting prices here in SF, so I got curious about what made it so special. I love Indica too, so I decided to scratch the itch. After doing some research, I found a cult ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for bubbaShahab
Member since 2015
Hardcore Og from West Coast Cure is some of the terpiest, tastiest, most sedating form of THC I've come across. These guys's work is INCREDIBLE and absolutely worth it. 5/5 Strain, and 5/5 concentrate EVERY batch.
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for OneshotOutlaw
Member since 2016
The description of this strain NAILS it. Ive been searching far and wide for something to break through the redundancy. Even have been considering a tolerance break since nothing was getting me to the headspace I was seeking. Hardcore lived up to its name and made me and 4 friends so damn giggly and...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for DRXNKBeats
Member since 2019
I picked up a Dank Vapes "Hardcore OG" gram tank, and I must say, three hits in and i'm feeling great! I suffer from ADHD, C-PTSD, Depression, Tourette's syndrome, Anxiety, and IBs and I feel like i have none of these issues and like I never have.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for mjtreeman
Member since 2016
Everyday smoker, and this still puts me on my ass at the end of the day. Great for snapping small bowls and relaxing, just a few and you're good.
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Similar strains

Lineage

DJ Short Blueberry
Big Bud
Hardcore OG

