Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Meh, did it take my migraine away? No
I had high hopes for this strain, I’m not sure how much you need to smoke for it to work. I pinched off a 1/16th of a gram and put it in my vape.
Maybe I have to wait a little longer for it to work? It’s only been ten minutes. Do I feel sleep, yes for sure. I...
Hashbar OG, is the bees knees. Quick head high transitioning into a long mellow, euphoric body high. Great for a couch, video games, favorite show or adventure. But be carful, Hashbar will knock you the F*** Out!
I was looking for something to help with insomnia, anxiety, and had painkilling properties, and this seems to fit the bill. The physical effects are pronounced - I can feel it behind my eyes and throughout my body, while remaining 100% lucid and clear-headed. It feels like being wrapped up in a warm...
I'm so loving this sweet smooth flow through my body; especially when I sway back and forth. It's definitely make my feel chilled out and relaxed, focused (clearly because I'm actually using punctuation for once :P) I'm feeling good peeps! I'm thinking i'll finally fall asleep soon. I'm picturing sm...