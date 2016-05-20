ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Zobra
Member since 2019
Good indica. Makes your eyes get heavy and youstart to become sleepy.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PinolaOil
Member since 2019
Perfect in the Pax Era pods
GigglyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Subie786
Member since 2018
Meh, did it take my migraine away? No I had high hopes for this strain, I’m not sure how much you need to smoke for it to work. I pinched off a 1/16th of a gram and put it in my vape. Maybe I have to wait a little longer for it to work? It’s only been ten minutes. Do I feel sleep, yes for sure. I...
Avatar for beginnertoker
Member since 2017
Hashbar OG, is the bees knees. Quick head high transitioning into a long mellow, euphoric body high. Great for a couch, video games, favorite show or adventure. But be carful, Hashbar will knock you the F*** Out!
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for stylecore
Member since 2017
I was looking for something to help with insomnia, anxiety, and had painkilling properties, and this seems to fit the bill. The physical effects are pronounced - I can feel it behind my eyes and throughout my body, while remaining 100% lucid and clear-headed. It feels like being wrapped up in a warm...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Bestbud69
Member since 2018
I'm so loving this sweet smooth flow through my body; especially when I sway back and forth. It's definitely make my feel chilled out and relaxed, focused (clearly because I'm actually using punctuation for once :P) I'm feeling good peeps! I'm thinking i'll finally fall asleep soon. I'm picturing sm...
Avatar for Kavinzky
Member since 2016
Clear and focused buzz. Very smooth, probably the smoothest I’ve ever smoked.
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for MoesNugz
Member since 2018
Incredibly strong body high definitely keeps me up but on the couch. Highly recommend for people with anxiety or nausea. It’s amazing in a Russian Cream Backwood!
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy