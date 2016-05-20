In the old days of clandestine growing, people found many strains to be unsuitable for stealthy indoor grows. Sativa strains were too large and took too long, while many indica strains smelled too strongly to go unnoticed. Enter the Pacific Northwest Hash Plant, a compact, quick-flowering, low-odor plant that still delivers large yields and tons of resin. Archive Seed Bank crossed this plant with their favorite male, the Face Off OG backcross, to create Hashbar OG, a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that generates THC levels between 20% and 24%. While the smell of this strain is light, it still delivers a nice OG flavor when smoked.