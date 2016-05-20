ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Hashbar OG

In the old days of clandestine growing, people found many strains to be unsuitable for stealthy indoor grows. Sativa strains were too large and took too long, while many indica strains smelled too strongly to go unnoticed. Enter the Pacific Northwest Hash Plant, a compact, quick-flowering, low-odor plant that still delivers large yields and tons of resin. Archive Seed Bank crossed this plant with their favorite male, the Face Off OG backcross, to create Hashbar OG, a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that generates THC levels between 20% and 24%. While the smell of this strain is light, it still delivers a nice OG flavor when smoked.   

Reviews

21

Show all

Avatar for GordBirch
Member since 2014
A new favourite, this OG is so calming, relaxing, in da couch for sure, yet sweet, tasty and full of flavour I would write more, but indica out
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for CEO360
Member since 2017
good taste, relaxing vedio game strain. keeps you in a jovial mood.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for homelesshippiemusic
Member since 2017
good for relaxing, good taste, uplifting but calm and relaxed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for beginnertoker
Member since 2017
Hashbar OG, is the bees knees. Quick head high transitioning into a long mellow, euphoric body high. Great for a couch, video games, favorite show or adventure. But be carful, Hashbar will knock you the F*** Out!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for WAkierstin
Member since 2018
This definitely knocked me out. Which is what I use it for. The only thing really keeping me awake was the dry mouth and how much I had to pee because of all the water I drank.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Hashbar OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Hashbar OG
