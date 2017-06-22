Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
If you’re looking for Curaleaf’s Hawaiian Gold, I think this is it. It was described to me at the dispensary as a landrace strain, Sativa dominant and helps mostly with mood enhancement. I took several draws from the 60% cartridge which has more terpenes than the 80% variant.
Let me tell you, it w...
This is a very special medicinal plant, I have grown it and took great care of it and now these flowers are taking care of me. Mentally emotionally and spiritually. Hawaiian Mayan Gold is a very uplifting and a wonderful morning or day time smoke!
I am in California but when I spark this medicine up...
By far one of my favorite Hawaiian mixed strains. Super sticky and a pungent sweet citrus type smell. Tastes even better than it smells. Nice high - not stumbling or laid out on the couch. Picks you up to hit the errands for the day. Thanks for making this hybrid, Puamana Ohana. Got 5 seeds le...