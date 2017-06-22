ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hawaiian Mayan Gold reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hawaiian Mayan Gold.

Reviews

Avatar for runtoasty
Member since 2018
The zootisitation is strong with this strain
Avatar for GS98
Member since 2019
One of the best strains I’ve had. Very nice high. Mind and body little more to the mind. When I was rolling it it was sweet like candy. It’s a must try.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Medicaldolphin
Member since 2018
full body tingles with a nice overlaying high. strong enough to feel after 1 swat
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SeverusVape
Member since 2018
If you’re looking for Curaleaf’s Hawaiian Gold, I think this is it. It was described to me at the dispensary as a landrace strain, Sativa dominant and helps mostly with mood enhancement. I took several draws from the 60% cartridge which has more terpenes than the 80% variant. Let me tell you, it w...
Avatar for TheArkuhtekt
Member since 2014
¡Es jodidamente increíble!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for cnugget831
Member since 2017
This is a very special medicinal plant, I have grown it and took great care of it and now these flowers are taking care of me. Mentally emotionally and spiritually. Hawaiian Mayan Gold is a very uplifting and a wonderful morning or day time smoke! I am in California but when I spark this medicine up...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MauiOldSkool
Member since 2017
By far one of my favorite Hawaiian mixed strains. Super sticky and a pungent sweet citrus type smell. Tastes even better than it smells. Nice high - not stumbling or laid out on the couch. Picks you up to hit the errands for the day. Thanks for making this hybrid, Puamana Ohana. Got 5 seeds le...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for cedricganon
Member since 2014
Bud had a sweet citrus smell almost like pineapple. really good high, leaves you feeling positive and happy.
EuphoricHappyUplifted