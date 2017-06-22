ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hawaiian Mayan Gold
  • Leafly flower of Hawaiian Mayan Gold

Sativa

Hawaiian Mayan Gold

Hawaiian Mayan Gold

What do you get when you cross two of the most potent equatorial sativa strains and plant them in the volcanic soil of paradise? You get Hawaiian Mayan Gold by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank. This cross of Kona Gold and Colombian Mojito landraces produces massive sativa spears that reach for the sky. Growers take note, this strain can be difficult to tame without the proper vertical real estate. Hawaiian Mayan Gold’s stimulating energy, long-lasting effects, and tropical terpene profile make it an instant classic right out of the jar.     

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
In order to find the perfect Pakalōlō plant for concentrate creation Pua Mana 'Ohana created our favorite tantalizing terpene tree: #HawaiianMayanGold Hawaiian Mayan Gold is a Sativa lovers and an extract artists dream come true --due to her tremendous terpene profile and massive yields! For a h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
Finally another Landrace strain mix that I flipping Love ! A blend of Kona Gold x Colombian Gold from Pua Loa Manu Hawaïenne Strain has really caught me in. Sativa High Flight ! This strains Hawaïenne terpenes really shine through giving it one of the most minted strains that I've had since his ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MauiOldSkool
Member since 2017
By far one of my favorite Hawaiian mixed strains. Super sticky and a pungent sweet citrus type smell. Tastes even better than it smells. Nice high - not stumbling or laid out on the couch. Picks you up to hit the errands for the day. Thanks for making this hybrid, Puamana Ohana. Got 5 seeds le...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for cnugget831
Member since 2017
This is a very special medicinal plant, I have grown it and took great care of it and now these flowers are taking care of me. Mentally emotionally and spiritually. Hawaiian Mayan Gold is a very uplifting and a wonderful morning or day time smoke! I am in California but when I spark this medicine up...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for GS98
Member since 2019
One of the best strains I’ve had. Very nice high. Mind and body little more to the mind. When I was rolling it it was sweet like candy. It’s a must try.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Kona Gold
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Mayan Gold
Strain child
Kailua Pua
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Hawaiian Mayan Gold