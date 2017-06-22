What do you get when you cross two of the most potent equatorial sativa strains and plant them in the volcanic soil of paradise? You get Hawaiian Mayan Gold by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank. This cross of Kona Gold and Colombian Mojito landraces produces massive sativa spears that reach for the sky. Growers take note, this strain can be difficult to tame without the proper vertical real estate. Hawaiian Mayan Gold’s stimulating energy, long-lasting effects, and tropical terpene profile make it an instant classic right out of the jar.