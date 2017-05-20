ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hawaiian Skunk
  4. Reviews

Hawaiian Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hawaiian Skunk.

Reviews

50

Avatar for Patrick802VT
Member since 2019
All I can say is fantastic! The smell of the bud very earthy. crack that bud open and all citrus is what you will smell. Very beautiful flower and a top shelf smoke!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Cali_Anxxxiety
Member since 2019
I’ve had pretty severe anxiety for most of my life, and this strain completely set me free. As an experiment I smoked a gram of this and then thought about something that would normally make me anxious. I was simply able to tell myself “I don’t care”, and then I stopped thinking about it instantly. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BongOfBelial
Member since 2018
Focused, creative and mildly euphoric. Great morning smoke/vape to pair with coffee.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for 5haps
Member since 2017
Had at Sabrina’s Knocked me on ass Full body stone But good
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian Skunk
more
photos
Avatar for Rajm
Member since 2018
awesome flavour nice buzz
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for j02hh0
Member since 2017
smoked this and passed tf out, i couldn’t count to ten
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for poisonpink
Member since 2016
This will start by making you feel really high and great, but I was not prepared for it to knock me out after. It had me falling asleep when I was not prepared to fall asleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for the420mon
Member since 2016
My oh my. Taste is AMAZING. Covered in tri Almost immediate effect. Great happy head high, uplifting and mentalbclarity. This is more recreational of a strain. But great medicinal qualities if you suffer from depression. Great strain, absolutely love it. You can buy a quarter from purple lotus in ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy