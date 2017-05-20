Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I’ve had pretty severe anxiety for most of my life, and this strain completely set me free. As an experiment I smoked a gram of this and then thought about something that would normally make me anxious. I was simply able to tell myself “I don’t care”, and then I stopped thinking about it instantly. ...
My oh my.
Taste is AMAZING.
Covered in tri
Almost immediate effect.
Great happy head high, uplifting and mentalbclarity.
This is more recreational of a strain. But great medicinal qualities if you suffer from depression.
Great strain, absolutely love it.
You can buy a quarter from purple lotus in ...