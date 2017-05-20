Hawaiian Skunk is an outdoor plant that offers high THC content (evidenced by dense crystals) with few growing difficulties. A cross between Hawaiian Indica and Skunk #1, this light green, poppy bud suggests the uplifting, sativa-dominant buzz it induces. The strain is commonly praised for its smell that borders between fruity and musky thanks to its balanced genetics.
