ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hawaiian Skunk
  • Leafly flower of Hawaiian Skunk

Hybrid

Hawaiian Skunk

Hawaiian Skunk

Hawaiian Skunk is an outdoor plant that offers high THC content (evidenced by dense crystals) with few growing difficulties. A cross between Hawaiian Indica and Skunk #1, this light green, poppy bud suggests the uplifting, sativa-dominant buzz it induces. The strain is commonly praised for its smell that borders between fruity and musky thanks to its balanced genetics.

Reviews

51

Show all

Avatar for elfas1994
Member since 2011
Great and very powerful strain. Great at helping with insomnia and leaves you with a sutisfying taste after it is smoked. Great smell and prefferably consumed before you go to bed. Do not consume a big amount if your not an expirienced smoker!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for JIMB06
Member since 2015
This strain is above average. The affects are felt within minutes, and continue to increase for 30 min or so. I feel blissful and creative. Nice euphoria, yet no loss of short-term memory. Red eye symptom is very low. Smoked smooth. I took the dogs for a walk, and it was fantastic. The grass and tre...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for StayFlitted
Member since 2015
I'm a heavy smoker but this shit hit hard. Def good uplifting high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Pheonix22
Member since 2014
Quite a potent strain, the high should hit you already while you're smoking and to me - its definitely more Indica than Sativa. Its quite a hard hitting initial high and normally wears off after about an hour, its great if you want to sleep, or for use as an anti-depressant. It uplifts your mood, al...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for the420mon
Member since 2016
My oh my. Taste is AMAZING. Covered in tri Almost immediate effect. Great happy head high, uplifting and mentalbclarity. This is more recreational of a strain. But great medicinal qualities if you suffer from depression. Great strain, absolutely love it. You can buy a quarter from purple lotus in ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Skunk

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian SkunkUser uploaded image of Hawaiian Skunk
more
photos