Sativa

Bred by Flying Dutchmen, Haze Mist is a sativa strain that was parented by a South Indian Skunk hybrid and a Haze male. Haze Mist balances sweet, sour and spicy flavors while its effects lean entirely to the cerebral side of the spectrum with very little full-body sensations. Like a true sativa, Haze Mist stretches tall and requires patience during her 13 to 14 week flowering cycle. 

A mix from whitewidow and haze, very nice bud
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Haze Mist
