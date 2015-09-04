Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Flying Dutchmen, Haze Mist is a sativa strain that was parented by a South IndianSkunk hybrid and a Haze male. Haze Mist balances sweet, sour and spicy flavors while its effects lean entirely to the cerebral side of the spectrum with very little full-body sensations. Like a true sativa, Haze Mist stretches tall and requires patience during her 13 to 14 week flowering cycle.