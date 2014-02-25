Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Just got this stuff the other day and its great. It is a really sweet skunky cheese scent & taste. The high is a strong head high with a good amount of haziness. half a bowl of this stuff and im annihilated.
Smooth smoke that tastes like dog shit and mint. Focused and energetic. Puts up the blinders so you can gitrdone. 3 stars only due to taste and the seriousness. Did not get the euphoric well being typical of more citrusy strains. Version was Hazy Train from Farma.
two of my absolute favorite strains, Haze and Train Wreck, come together to create a near perfect experience. it gave me total focus. i felt totally free to think outside the box and be creative. i was motivated to be productive. i also felt this really familiar sense of well being similar to some ...