Haze Wreck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Haze Wreck.

Avatar for cedricganon
Member since 2014
one of my all time favorites. It's great for destressing with a perfect sativa high that you can get lost in and not mind. I thought it's a great social strain, but not good to stay on task with.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for cindymeredith
Member since 2016
Amazing... uplifting.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for ElGonzito
Member since 2015
Just got this stuff the other day and its great. It is a really sweet skunky cheese scent &amp; taste. The high is a strong head high with a good amount of haziness. half a bowl of this stuff and im annihilated.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for mab
Member since 2015
One of my faves! Motivated in a relaxed way, not manic. You'll get 'er done - it may not be at your fastest pace, but it'll be pleasant. Made me feel very content.
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for sunflowergyrl69
Member since 2016
it really helps with depression and it gives you energy but more of a relaxing energy
Avatar for Tolstoy
Member since 2015
Smooth smoke that tastes like dog shit and mint. Focused and energetic. Puts up the blinders so you can gitrdone. 3 stars only due to taste and the seriousness. Did not get the euphoric well being typical of more citrusy strains. Version was Hazy Train from Farma.
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for 66619erRIDER
Member since 2015
two of my absolute favorite strains, Haze and Train Wreck, come together to create a near perfect experience. it gave me total focus. i felt totally free to think outside the box and be creative. i was motivated to be productive. i also felt this really familiar sense of well being similar to some ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused