Sativa

You could call Haze Wreck the “perfect storm” of sativas, as it unites the lineages of two legendary strains, Haze and Trainwreck. Both of these strains descend from indigenous landrace sativas, whose ancient genetics are like diamonds to growers. As the legacy of these native strains, Haze Wreck has a strong tropical and fruity smell with notes of sweet, earthy pine. Its buds have a typical sativa appearance, with narrow pointed buds wrapped in vibrant orange hairs. The cerebral effects arrive quickly, facilitating creativity and relaxation. Stress relief and depression are no match for Haze Wreck’s euphoric qualities, and patients requiring a high THC content for their symptoms may find their relief in this powerful sativa. Haze Wreck also goes by the names Trainwreck Haze and Hazy Train.

Avatar for 66619erRIDER
Member since 2015
two of my absolute favorite strains, Haze and Train Wreck, come together to create a near perfect experience. it gave me total focus. i felt totally free to think outside the box and be creative. i was motivated to be productive. i also felt this really familiar sense of well being similar to some ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for TheBeardedOne21
Member since 2014
One of the best strains I have ever had. It made my clean my apartment. Gives you great energy. Great high. I highly recommend this strain. I'm glad they finally have it on leafly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkative
Avatar for baileyr845
Member since 2013
Haze Wreck is one of few strains that I've tried with distinctly energizing effects. A great strain for when you're pulling late nights and don't want to feel sedated. The buzz leaves you pretty functional and focused -- great for creative activities. It also has a really nice mango aroma and taste!...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Tolstoy
Member since 2015
Smooth smoke that tastes like dog shit and mint. Focused and energetic. Puts up the blinders so you can gitrdone. 3 stars only due to taste and the seriousness. Did not get the euphoric well being typical of more citrusy strains. Version was Hazy Train from Farma.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for mab
Member since 2015
One of my faves! Motivated in a relaxed way, not manic. You'll get 'er done - it may not be at your fastest pace, but it'll be pleasant. Made me feel very content.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Haze Wreck

