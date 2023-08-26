Head Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Head Cake.
Head Cake strain effects
Head Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
Head Cake reviews
N........4
August 26, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I got the Diamonds and Sauce by Legacy. I can definitely feel the headband influence, and the taste is Great. I'm horrible at describing how things taste, bc my taste isn't the best sometimes. I would get this again. But I am a wedding cake and headband fan.
d........y
January 7, 2025
Sort of thought they really missed an opportunity to call it wedding band. Must of been really high when naming it lol. It was pretty good tho. Tastes kinda like blueberry cake. If you’re into the old school headband strains you’ll enjoy this one.