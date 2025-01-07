Head Cake
Head Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Headband. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Head Cake is a decadent treat for the senses, with a complex flavor profile and a potent high that can satisfy both recreational and medical users. Head Cake is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Head Cake effects include feeling euphoric, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Head Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Head Cake features flavors like vanilla, nutty, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and peppery aroma. The average price of Head Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Head Cake is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it. You might be pleasantly surprised by its delicious taste and powerful effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Head Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
