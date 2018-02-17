ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Heatwave

Created by Oregon Cannabis Authority, Heatwave is a cross between an original THC Bomb cut and an old school Chemdawg. Heatwave’s rich terpene profile reeks of spicy, musky earth with just a hint of diesel, and the stout plants offer up decent yields for their squat morphology. This hybrid’s effects tend to be relaxing without being overly sedating, making it a solid choice for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, restlessness, and anxiety. 

Avatar for JazztobaccOG
Member since 2017
Another high-THC banger by OCA. The gaseous Chemdawg terpenes come through so strong on this one that you think it's going to be a diesely sativa hybrid but no, heatwave hits with a hard, happily sedated kush high. Great choice for people who love getting thoroughly stoned!
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for GoldenOdin
Member since 2018
Heatwave has an earthy mushroom like nose, with notes of fresh lemon zest and gasoline. In my bag, the average nug runs about a gram a pop. The flower is bright green, completely covered in white crystal—like a palm tree in a snow globe—and dense. Vaporized in an Arizer Q, Heatwave has a mild, in...
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Goldxsoundz
Member since 2019
I am combusting this through a bubbler as I type this review up on a tepid Saturday morning here in lovely and progressive state of Massachusetts. It smokes much smoother through a water piece in my opinion. With that said, the buds are extremely compact and on the dry side. From first smell, I did ...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Cowboy469
Member since 2018
Every uplifting and relaxed
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
