Heavens Fruit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between NY Diesel and Tropimango. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Heavens Fruit is a high-yielding and fast-flowering strain that produces dense and resinous buds with a fruity and diesel aroma. Heavens Fruit is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Heavens Fruit effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Heavens Fruit when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Philosopher Seeds, Heavens Fruit features flavors like citrus, mango, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Heavens Fruit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Heavens Fruit is a great strain for daytime use, as it can boost your mood and energy without causing anxiety or paranoia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Heavens Fruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.