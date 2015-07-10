ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Heisenberg Kush
  4. Reviews

Heisenberg Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Heisenberg Kush.

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 175 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 47%
Energetic 47%
Stress 34%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 21%
ADD/ADHD 21%
Dry mouth 39%
Dizzy 4%
Dry eyes 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

39

Avatar for awillstoned24
Member since 2015
fire af inside the nugs are beautiful af wit sparkles and the pinkish purplish color
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 1mmaculatePerception
Member since 2015
Such a good strain. Great sativa high without anxiety or paranoia. Pairs well with some outdoor activity like hiking in the mountains. Hope to always have this one on my shelf.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Packboy_11
Member since 2019
I have too give this a 5/5 if you want too be uplifted, positive, energetic, smoke this! Nose was loud yet pleasent at the same time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Redsox2273
Member since 2016
I work in a very high stress situation job, this strain is amazing! If you see the Heisenberg Kush grab it you will not be disappointed!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kush61
Member since 2019
Love it. #1 great. Taste nice. Hight
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for BigGuyRye
Member since 2018
Wow, nice work guys. I'm a big fan of Blue Dream and when they were out of it at Organix here is Breck the bud tender suggested I try this cross. At 28% I was stoked. Real nice creative relaxed and happy sensation. No negative effects other than maybe a little heavy on the eyes but that could be me....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Deromor
Member since 2018
Love it, its perfect my low energy girlfriend in the mornings and its great for keeping me awake for late nights out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings