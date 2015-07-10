We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Wow, nice work guys. I'm a big fan of Blue Dream and when they were out of it at Organix here is Breck the bud tender suggested I try this cross. At 28% I was stoked. Real nice creative relaxed and happy sensation. No negative effects other than maybe a little heavy on the eyes but that could be me....