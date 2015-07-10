Heisenberg Kush is a cross of SC Blue Dream and Sin City Kush bred by Alphakronik Genes Seeds as part of their Great Minds series of genetics. Named for the renowned German physicist Werner Heisenberg, who is considered the pioneer of quantum mechanics, Heisenberg Kush is a fast-flowering, sativa-dominant blend that produces a spectrum of blue and purple hues. Skunky grape notes mix with earthy undertones of sandalwood and a sweet strawberry finish to create the invigorating flavor palate of Heisenberg Kush.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
