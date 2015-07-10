ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Heisenberg Kush is a cross of SC Blue Dream and Sin City Kush bred by Alphakronik Genes Seeds as part of their Great Minds series of genetics. Named for the renowned German physicist Werner Heisenberg, who is considered the pioneer of quantum mechanics, Heisenberg Kush is a fast-flowering, sativa-dominant blend that produces a spectrum of blue and purple hues. Skunky grape notes mix with earthy undertones of sandalwood and a sweet strawberry finish to create the invigorating flavor palate of Heisenberg Kush. 

23 people reported 175 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 47%
Energetic 47%
Stress 34%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 21%
ADD/ADHD 21%
Dry mouth 39%
Dizzy 4%
Dry eyes 4%
Headache 4%

Lineage

Blue Dream
Heisenberg Kush

