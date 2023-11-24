Helium reviews
w........e
November 24, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
I'm always searching for the perfect hybrid strain to satisfy my conditions. Glad I tried Helium by Doja. The Cheetah Piss flavor is prominent in this batch, the effects are nice and relaxing, I've read descriptions where people feel like they're floating, I concur! My neck and back issues have mellowed out, feel great, no paranoia, no raciness, just super relaxed and focused. Will add this one to my list of favorites.
V........4
September 20, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Earthy in my opinion, feels very chill Sativa dominant for sure. I smoked and then started helping the wife with me and wondered why 😅
c........w
December 23, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
Im currently smoking Helium…so far so good. I can’t feel knees and I feel like I’m floating. Definitely 10 out of 10
n........r
August 3, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Tingly
I've been smoking really heavy the last 3 years. Every time I'm smoking this strain it consistently makes it feel like it's just been a week
p........8
July 16, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Earthy, feels more on the sativa side without the exaggeration or paranoia. Very decent, but does feel like you have to use more to achieve the ideal effects.
j........2
April 24, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Just finished a 1 g hand roll of Helium by Doja. The aroma was earthy and light; not a very overpowering smell. At first I was unimpressed with the effects of the strain, but as time passed the effects seemed to increase. Within the hour I had changed my mind. The strain provides a great body high and a relaxing head high, the combination kinda does make you feel like you’re floating.
t........t
March 28, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Smoked this in a hemp wrap and it absolutely blew my head off, It was like I was 14 again smoking for the first time. Best indica I have tried so far, Both strains combine so well and the sour cookies really comes through.
j........b
December 26, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
really good for social activities