G........r
June 10, 2024
Relaxed
My wife’s go to for anxiety. Crushes that feeling of panic and overthinking that comes with worrying. She gets her flower grown by Pure Ohio Wellness. Often 25-29%thc range. We keep a fresh jar in rotation.
s........7
November 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Hybrid sativa dominant It's a decent taste not fav for taste however let me tell y'all it's a great potent high THC field uplifting yet relaxing buzz good for pain relief awesome for anxiety and the PTSD the nugs small spade shaped bright green w sparse purple and lots on orange hairs and crystally :) I recommend everyone keep this as a mainstay in your stash
c........z
Today
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely helps with overstimulation! The flavor isn’t too bad. I do wish I would’ve got this bud a lot sooner, probably would’ve had better flavor !
c........d
October 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Very good. I dabbed some cured sugar of it. Tremendous.