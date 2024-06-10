stock photo similar to Hell On Wheels
HybridTHC 12.66%CBD —
Hell On Wheels
Hell On Wheels is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and Blueberry OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hell On Wheels is 12.66% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by General’s Aide, the average price of Hell On Wheels typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hell On Wheels’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hell On Wheels, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Hell On Wheels strain effects
Hell On Wheels strain reviews6
G........r
June 10, 2024
Relaxed
s........7
November 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
c........z
Today
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed