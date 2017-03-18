Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Firm, lettuce green buds with lots of mango orange pistils & the trichomes are so many they are almost falling of the buds. Flavors & scents are a sour citrus & woody pine. This 60/40 Hybrid's effects are uplifting, energizing, happy, & relaxing. Protect The Harvest.....
a fun strain to have for socializing! smoked myself + friends up with this at a music festival & felt talkative, chill & cloudy headed. also ingested by means of a firecracker right before going to six flags & felt very silly & unfocused, it was great. that was probably my favorite ...
This is my favorite strain as I am a neophyte in the medical cannabis world. This will is a great day time sativa. I feel that the effects last about 4 hours maybe more. I can still be myself. Pain is reduced a little. Stress, anxietyb and depression gets quieted down. I say this greatly helps commo...