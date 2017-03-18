ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for From817to818
Member since 2019
¡¡¡Creeper Indica Dominant!!!
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Firm, lettuce green buds with lots of mango orange pistils &amp; the trichomes are so many they are almost falling of the buds. Flavors &amp; scents are a sour citrus &amp; woody pine. This 60/40 Hybrid's effects are uplifting, energizing, happy, &amp; relaxing. Protect The Harvest.....
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for cherrrrryl
Member since 2018
a fun strain to have for socializing! smoked myself + friends up with this at a music festival &amp; felt talkative, chill &amp; cloudy headed. also ingested by means of a firecracker right before going to six flags &amp; felt very silly &amp; unfocused, it was great. that was probably my favorite ...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Indica dominant hybrid, feels like your ideal indica that’s not too strong or too weak.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for BongCloud
Member since 2018
Very potent strain, not for light weights
Avatar for bmorekwame
Member since 2018
This is my favorite strain as I am a neophyte in the medical cannabis world. This will is a great day time sativa. I feel that the effects last about 4 hours maybe more. I can still be myself. Pain is reduced a little. Stress, anxietyb and depression gets quieted down. I say this greatly helps commo...
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for mjen420
Member since 2018
I have never been picky with weed. This is by far my all time favorite. It makes me happy and giggle a lot. Gives me enough energy and focus to complete projects instead of stare at them;)
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for wolfejp
Member since 2017
This has been by far the best stain for my lower back pain. Taste great and not too harsh.
HappyRelaxedUplifted