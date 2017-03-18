ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hell Raiser OG, bred by Archive Seed Bank, is a 60% indica-dominant cross between Fire OG and Face Off OG. After its 72-day flowering time indoors, Hell Raiser OG produces round, crystal covered buds that show off its OG lineage through a sour lemon and pine aroma. Hell Raiser OG took 1st place in the concentrates category of the 2014 High Times San Francisco Cannabis Cup.

Avatar for TheMetalHippie
Member since 2014
Really great strain, very relaxing and heavy
Avatar for mjen420
Member since 2018
I have never been picky with weed. This is by far my all time favorite. It makes me happy and giggle a lot. Gives me enough energy and focus to complete projects instead of stare at them;)
Avatar for hellraiserblazer7
Member since 2015
just good bud. had my head floatin. my head felt so good.
Avatar for wolfejp
Member since 2017
This has been by far the best stain for my lower back pain. Taste great and not too harsh.
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Indica dominant hybrid, feels like your ideal indica that’s not too strong or too weak.
Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
Second strain parent
Fire OG
Hell Raiser OG

