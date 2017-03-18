Hell Raiser OG, bred by Archive Seed Bank, is a 60% indica-dominant cross between Fire OG and Face Off OG. After its 72-day flowering time indoors, Hell Raiser OG produces round, crystal covered buds that show off its OG lineage through a sour lemon and pine aroma. Hell Raiser OG took 1st place in the concentrates category of the 2014 High Times San Francisco Cannabis Cup.
Hell Raiser OG
Show all
write a review
Member since 2014
Member since 2018
Member since 2015
Member since 2017
Member since 2017
Hell Raiser OG