A cross of Durban Poison and LA Confidential, Hemlock is a hybrid strain that smells of sweet grapefruit with a hint of ammonia. Found mostly in Colorado, Hemlock averages about 21% THC and features a short, stocky, easy-to-grow structure with good yields and high resin production.  This hybrid gives users a relaxed feeling of well-being, and is potentially good for treating migraines, anxiety, and PTSD. 

    Avatar for soapworks
    Member since 2015
    So since starting with my current dispensary, Hemlock was one of the first strains that caught my eye, after doing a little more research i ended up choosing this strain because of the genetics with two famous power houses Durban Poison an extremely energetic sativa crossed with the ever so strong a...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
    Avatar for dankdirigodani
    Member since 2017
    This Sativa Hybrid, oh my lord. If you want a good laugh, to ease depression, or stress....smoke a bowl pack and make sure to have at least an ounce. As a medical patient, this strain has helped my PTSD, and severe anxiety. I'm a social butterfly on Hemlock. Highly, highly recommend this strain for ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
    Avatar for JayBird13
    Member since 2016
    Ok my thoughts" I'm relaxed,laid back,happy, mellow,not like a zombie. Talkative but no one here to talk to. That's y I'm doing this review. Dry mouth so I got to get a drink.🍺 So this is a thumbs up strain, They should've called it the Headlock Instead..
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
    Avatar for NatashaDolby
    Member since 2015
    I thought this was great. It was fairly cheap and actually produced a very Euphoric high. It seems better then some of the top-shelf strains. It helped with my pain, depression, stress, anxiety, and bi-polar. If you can get it try it. Its worth it.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
    Avatar for crystalprxncess
    Member since 2016
    Perfect hybrid strain! Hemlock is very versatile, so it's great to use in the morning or hanging out with friends. I have mood disorders and Hemlock helps me calm down and evens out my mood while still keeping me uplifted and energetic. It isn't too harsh on the throat, which is always a plus. Overa...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    LA Confidential
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Durban Poison
    parent
    Strain
    Hemlock

