Grown by the team at Cookies Fam, Hi-Octane is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Octane. It’s perfect for when it’s time to quiet down and go to bed. The strain has been used for numerous crosses and continues to infuse strains with its tasty terpenes. Expect an aroma and flavor that is gassy with a smooth, creamy, and floral finish on the exhale. Next time you are looking for some gas, Hi-Octane might be the right choice.

