definitely a good buy for sativa lovers! we got a 1g cartridge, within one hit we could tell a difference. it's not as intense of a buzz as I like, but we are also heavy smokers so it may be better suited for moderate or lightweight smokers.
Made me smile so much my cheeks were sore. :)
Definitely very smiley, giggly, and talkative.
No couch lock or sedation, so really good for going on relaxed adventures, but I did find that overwhelming environments (Busy/crowded or noisy) could be a little uncomfortable or over the top.
Hippie Chicken has changed my life. I have struggled with anxiety related to attention disorder my whole life. Hippie Chicken as an edible allows me to focus and complete tasks stress and anxiety free. It has changed my life. I have lost weight and best of all, no more stress! People without an...
Usually when I go to Oregon Disperserys I usually find shwappy weed but this time was a huge surprise. Got this gram of this amazing sativa for 13$ which is spendy but worth it; smells Super sweet with a light hint citrus and one of the most cerebral and intense but calming high I've ever had with a...