Hippie Chicken reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hippie Chicken.

Reviews

40

Avatar for Diamonddallaspage19
Member since 2018
Really good strain for energy and giggly and kelps you’re relaxed as well
feelings
Avatar for NicciSativa
Member since 2019
definitely a good buy for sativa lovers! we got a 1g cartridge, within one hit we could tell a difference. it's not as intense of a buzz as I like, but we are also heavy smokers so it may be better suited for moderate or lightweight smokers.
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Snowcitrine
Member since 2019
One hit through a vaporizer made me the most relaxed I'd been for three weeks leading up to a major surgery. The positive mental effects of this strain can't be overstated.
feelings
Avatar for CommanderAlexander
Member since 2015
Made me smile so much my cheeks were sore. :) Definitely very smiley, giggly, and talkative. No couch lock or sedation, so really good for going on relaxed adventures, but I did find that overwhelming environments (Busy/crowded or noisy) could be a little uncomfortable or over the top.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for eriin420
Member since 2018
I’ve smoked many strains but this one is my favorite. Everything was prettier, had no anxiety, and had strong affects. One of my favorite strains!!
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Ed_Chair
Member since 2018
Hippie Chicken has changed my life. I have struggled with anxiety related to attention disorder my whole life. Hippie Chicken as an edible allows me to focus and complete tasks stress and anxiety free. It has changed my life. I have lost weight and best of all, no more stress! People without an...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for martinice17
Member since 2017
Very interesting taste, very peppery but really cool to try, the taste is actually very relevant with the name.
feelings
Avatar for Fiendman95
Member since 2017
Usually when I go to Oregon Disperserys I usually find shwappy weed but this time was a huge surprise. Got this gram of this amazing sativa for 13$ which is spendy but worth it; smells Super sweet with a light hint citrus and one of the most cerebral and intense but calming high I've ever had with a...
