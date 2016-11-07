ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Originally bred by T.H. Seeds in Amsterdam, The Hog is regarded as one of the strongest strains in the world and won a High Times Cannabis Cup for the best indica in 2002. This strain is recognized by its pungent aroma, indicative of its world-renowned, extremely heavy body buzz. In fact, it is so potent that many advise cautionary dosage control. The short plant is relatively easy to grow indoors or outdoors (with slightly taller growth outdoors) and has a flowering time between 8 to 10 weeks. The yield is high given the plant’s size, producing buds with high THC content ideal for pain relief and other medical uses.

734 reported effects from 89 people
Relaxed 60%
Sleepy 57%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 44%
Uplifted 26%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

itsallgravy
Member since 2014
The hog is fire. All these people leaving negative reviews don't know anything. We don't want a review of someones terrible growing abilities. The hog I'm smoking is tested at 29 percent from analytical and is amazing. Tastes of hash, limes, pepper and blue cheese. Great body high. Can feel behind y...
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
gypsymadman
Member since 2011
Hog is a very good, classic strain. Quick head change and nice, natural flavor. This has become one of my favorites because it's never disappointing and none of it's effects are too extreme. Only downside is that depending on the environment, it can give you a good case of the giggles, but that's no...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
TheOnlyWayIsUp
Member since 2017
Amazing. I suffer from PTSD, panic disorder, anxiety, and depression. This strain is amazing for all of the above. I have trouble staying asleep at night and turning off the racing thoughts / nightmares. After getting my medical card, I tried this strain out. Helps me sleep like a rock. Deep sleep. ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
HAZAK
Member since 2017
As the day is ending, I walk across the kitchen and grab my stash jar. "The Hog" is written in big on a red tape background. Upon opening you can smell the woody, pungent aroma... Smoke is thick and with a definitive mint after taste. Body effects are felt almost immediately... Welcome The Hog dime...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
tanukimoon
Member since 2014
WOW!! I'm really blown away by this girl!! WONDERFUL taste and effects!! Smoked one bowl and was GOOOOOD! Very good for relaxation and anxiety relief. I was worried about the overbearing couch-lock I have heard about with this strain but I was able to relax without much lethargy. I'm very fortunate...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
North American Indica
The Hog
Critical Hog
