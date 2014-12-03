ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hog's Breath
  • Leafly flower of Hog's Breath

Indica

Hog's Breath

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 109 reviews

Hog's Breath

Winner of the 2002 Cannabis Cup for best indica, Hog's breath was bred from Hindu Kush and Afghani. Its dense buds are light and dark green with orange hairs and a healthy amount of crystals. The taste has been described as cheddar and provides a overall tingly mind and body high.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

559 reported effects from 76 people
Relaxed 48%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 46%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 35%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 30%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

109

Show all

Avatar for MarijuaNaut
Member since 2011
I'll give this stuff somewhere between an 8.5 and a 9. When I heard we were picking some up two days ago, my initial reaction was a mix between curiosity and skepticism. I had never heard of 'Hog's Breath' before, and I didn't really get a, "Wow, that sounds awesome!", sensation from the name. N...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
This has been a Top favorite Indica since it was intoduced to me back in 06'. This is a very Pungent smelling Indica that will easily lay you out. Very narcotic stone, great for insomnia and pain. Highly recommended!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Lunarjane
Member since 2015
I just tried Hogs Breath in a preroll. It's 3:30 am and I wanted to get back to sleep. I feel so relaxed and calm, I'd like to stay up a bit and enjoy this because it's so rare with PTSD to feel this way. I gave it 5 stars because it's made me feel the least amount of fight or flight anxiety I've ha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for desybear13
Member since 2014
i bought just some shake of this strain and i have been sick with the flu for nearly a week not being able to eat a single meal. when i tried this, i finally was able to build up an appetite and not feel nauseous. i know i will be able to eat a full meal tonight and not feel so fatigued in the morni...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for beyondthecarla
Member since 2014
this shit had so much keef and has kept me high for most of today
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for White Rhino
White Rhino
More popularLeafly flower for Afgooey
Afgooey
More popularLeafly flower for Chocolope Kush
Chocolope Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for LA Woman
LA Woman
More hungryLeafly flower for Orange Kush
Orange Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Afghani Bullrider
Afghani Bullrider
More popularLeafly flower for Alien Kush
Alien Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Yoda OG
Yoda OG
More relaxing
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hog's BreathUser uploaded image of Hog's BreathUser uploaded image of Hog's BreathUser uploaded image of Hog's BreathUser uploaded image of Hog's BreathUser uploaded image of Hog's BreathUser uploaded image of Hog's Breath
more
photos
10 cannabis strains to combat Crohn’s Disease and colitis
10 cannabis strains to combat Crohn’s Disease and colitis