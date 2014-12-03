Winner of the 2002 Cannabis Cup for best indica, Hog's breath was bred from Hindu Kush and Afghani. Its dense buds are light and dark green with orange hairs and a healthy amount of crystals. The taste has been described as cheddar and provides a overall tingly mind and body high.
