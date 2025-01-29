Honey Hiker
Honey Hiker effects are mostly energizing.
Honey Hiker potency is higher THC than average.
Honey Hiker is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Honey Hiker is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Honey Hiker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honey Hiker’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Hiker, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Honey HikerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Honey Hiker strain effects
Honey Hiker strain flavors
Honey Hiker strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Honey Hiker products near you
Similar to Honey Hiker near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—