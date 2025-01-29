Honey Hiker reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
January 29, 2025
Not my favorite strain but it did help my anxiety and back pain. I felt like it took 30 minutes to really kick in.
July 5, 2024
Wow!!! 🤩 I tried this strain today for the first time in a Dablicator. Kicked in pretty quickly, about 30 - 45 minutes. Gradual nice, warm, fuzzy feeling Has a nice sweet taste to it, and took my anxiety from an eight to a zero in less than an hour. Felt like I could finally breathe and relax 😊 I dreamed up some creative cooking and baking ideas, but nothing so ridiculous that I wanted to eat my entire fridge lol 🤣