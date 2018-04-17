Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is top notch! It’s so good. Like in all seriousness. My tolerance is very high so naturally I try to smoke a lot to get the feelings of giggles and all that. But his strain right here is a a cut above the rest. Please try it’s worth the taste. The bright orange hairs are so inviting it’s...