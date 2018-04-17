ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Honey Lemon Cheese

Honey Lemon Cheese by Natural Genetics Seeds is a delicious mixture of pungent and sweet strains. Created from UK Cheese x Recon and Ohio Lemon G, this strain emits a skunky, fruity cheese aroma that is as distinctive as the plant’s deep colors and pervasive trichome coverage. This strain has a 63-day flowering time and produces hard nugs dense with resin. Honey Lemon Cheese has been praised by outdoor and indoor growers for its squat, productive plants. 

Avatar for NorCalChick
Member since 2016
Energizing, good for depression & feeling chill, overall happy High
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for sirturtle429
Member since 2017
This strain is top notch! It’s so good. Like in all seriousness. My tolerance is very high so naturally I try to smoke a lot to get the feelings of giggles and all that. But his strain right here is a a cut above the rest. Please try it’s worth the taste. The bright orange hairs are so inviting it’s...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for topwL
Member since 2018
i Luvd it! it's one of the best tasting and equilibrized highs i've ever smelled, rolled and smokd!!! Sweet , Wood & earthy , Citrical !! 9.8/10
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for cdub2786
Member since 2019
This strain was flavorful. Yet smooth when burning it. Dark dense nugs. Great for pressing. The 🍯🍋🧀 are all present. With the 🧀 like flavor coming on the strongest. High yeilder and great smoker. ☝❤
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Recon
Lemon G
Honey Lemon Cheese