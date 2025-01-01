Rose Petal
Rose Petal is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Esensia Gardens made from a genetic cross between Merlot x a proprietary phenotype of Honey Dew. Rose Petal has a classically floral aroma, and imparts a zen vibe; consumers and patients dealing with nausea and insomnia will find themselves relieved. Rose Petal won Silver in the Outdoor Terpinolene and Total Terpene Content categories at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rose Petal, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Rose PetalOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Rose Petal strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rose Petal products near you
Similar to Rose Petal near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—