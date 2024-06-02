Hotspot
Hotspot effects are mostly calming.
Hotspot is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics. Hotspot is a delicious cross of White Fire OG and Sundae Driver. We are still learning about Hotspots effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hotspot, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Hotspot strain effects
Hotspot strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hotspot strain reviews(2)
m........n
June 2, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Giggly
This is IT! This is my #1 all-time holy grail strain! But only the ME brand one - the others I’ve tried so far by other growers have been meh. Super creative, happy high that works with you: if you want to draw or write, it’ll bring forth creative ebullience; if you want to chill and watch YouTube or tv or a movie, it’ll settle you into a happy relaxation; if you want to sleep, it’ll gently lull you to bed. It doesn’t force a couch lock, and it doesn’t make your brain so disjointed that you are unable to focus or concentrate. Great for anxiety and ADHD, wonderful pain relief, and sometimes a floodgate of creativity and ideas if you’re in that state. This isn’t the easiest stuff to find, but load up on it when you do come across it!
t........d
February 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Got this from seed and strain in WV. Pepper smell, earthy taste. Straight couch lock. Instant head high. Great night time indica.