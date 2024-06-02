This is IT! This is my #1 all-time holy grail strain! But only the ME brand one - the others I’ve tried so far by other growers have been meh. Super creative, happy high that works with you: if you want to draw or write, it’ll bring forth creative ebullience; if you want to chill and watch YouTube or tv or a movie, it’ll settle you into a happy relaxation; if you want to sleep, it’ll gently lull you to bed. It doesn’t force a couch lock, and it doesn’t make your brain so disjointed that you are unable to focus or concentrate. Great for anxiety and ADHD, wonderful pain relief, and sometimes a floodgate of creativity and ideas if you’re in that state. This isn’t the easiest stuff to find, but load up on it when you do come across it!