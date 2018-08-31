ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The genetics of the Humboldt strain are something of a mystery, but it’s believed to be an Afghani strain that was cultivated in the Humboldt County area of California in the 1970s and later gained popularity in Europe in the 1990s. These plants are fast, tall growers that need lots of attention. Given proper care, they grow well indoors and out, flower in 8 weeks, and have above average yields. Humboldt’s aroma is floral and sweet and its high is uplifting and upbeat, bringing to mind the qualities of a Haze strain. It’s a good choice if you want to stay clear-headed.

Avatar for okiseeyou
Member since 2016
Hits you INSTANTLY. It's been about 7 minutes, my whole head is soaring. Feels like aliens are lifting my head up into outer space. Wow... this is ballllllllller. Unlike my (moron-dominant) friend- Chocolope, this strain makes you quite smart. Only problems with this strain is 1. it makes you lose f...
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
This strain just popped up in Tx recently and I would have to say im pretty amazed. Its a very very Indica dominant strain that really puts you in a haze. A definite couchlock bud! Buds are beautiful and dense with a very very strong pungent skunk smell too it. This is now a new favorite of mine.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for StoneyBlogona
Member since 2017
Great strain, definitely on the more sativa end as far as hybrids go - for me just a small amount was enough to truly appreciate the quality high that this strain is capable of. Can sneak on you a little bit, but for me the euphoric effects were felt for a few hours and really made me appreciate the...
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for OCHObabies
Member since 2015
This is fire. I'm sad I didn't purchase much. The high is everything I like extra giggly nice and happy. Easily chill out and relax have a fun time. The taste is kinda earthy and easy to smoke is nice.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for GrapesonGrapesonGrapes
Member since 2016
Really well balanced hybrid. The high was long and euphoric, which lingers for quite a while. Humboldt packs quite a nice punch. As for the flowers, they were a nice deep green with purples and pinks spread throughout. The buds were fat and sticky. They smelled of sandalwood and spice, with a bit of...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Humboldt
First strain child
Truffula Tree
child
Second strain child
West OG
child

