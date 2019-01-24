ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Truffula Tree produces large bright purple buds that resemble its namesake. With genetics stemming from Cookie Monster, Kandy Kush, and Humboldt OG, Truffula Tree was bred with the goal of creating a strain that retrains GSC attributes while producing larger colas for bigger yields. An indica-dominant hybrid, Truffula Tree has a sweet taste and smell that’s just as uplifting as its high, making it perfect for a day of exploration.

_joshuaorr_
Member since 2019
A really nice strain to lift you up makes you feel very happy and giggly awesome for chilling out but still getting things done. Great day time.
Rypod_2018
Member since 2018
Top 3 favorite strains easy. Had this last year at thanksgiving. God willing I find some more this year.
