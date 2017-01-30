We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Humboldt Dream is Humboldt Seed’s Purple Panty Dropper combined with Blue Dream. This strain takes the sensuous body high of the Purple Panty Dropper and adds the pseudo-stimulation of Blue Dream to elicit a mental aloofness. Expect a hazy couchlock that encourages appetite and creativity.